What is ChaosGPT? ChatGPT like AI threatening to destroy humanity2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 05:15 PM IST
- ChaosGPT even threatened with the use of Tsar Bomba, which it termed the most powerful nuclear device ever created
OpenAI's ChatGPT manages to remain in the headlines for some or the other reason, but now another artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot and rapidly gaining prominence with its warning to ‘destroy humanity’. ChaosGPT is a modified version of OpenAI’s Auto-GPT based on its latest language model GPT-4. The AI chatbot is reportedly researching more about nuclear weapons and other ways of mass destruction with the objective to establish global dominance.
