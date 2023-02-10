What is ChatGPT? What to know about AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing

Microsoft is OpenAI’s largest investor and exclusively licenses its technologies. The tech giant invested $1 billion into the AI startup in 2019, an undisclosed amount in 2021 and an additional amount of up to $10 billion in January, according to people familiar with the latest deal. Under the agreement, Microsoft can use OpenAI’s research advancements, including GPT-3 and ChatGPT, to create new or enhance existing products. It is the only company outside of OpenAI that can provide an API for these technologies.