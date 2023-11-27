What is Cyber Monday? Here's what you should know about the online shopping extravaganza
Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, is set to be the biggest online shopping day in the US this year, with e-tailers offering discounts on electronics and furniture.
The first Monday after the Thanksgiving weekend is known as Cyber Monday, a day designed to promote the best deals on online shopping platforms and was created as a counterbalance to Black Friday sales. While Cyber Monday once focused heavily on technology-related items, it has since expanded to include other items as well.