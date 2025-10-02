What is Elon Musk-backed ‘Cancel Netflix’ campaign? Here's all you need to know

Billionaire founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk urged his followers through his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) account to cancel the entertainment major Netflix's subscriptions for the sake of children's health.

Musk's warning started a ‘Cancel Netflix’ campaign where people joined in his cue to cancel their Netflix subscriptions while supporting the narrative that the entertainment platform is allegedly promoting ‘explicit’ content.

What is the “Cancel Netflix” campaign? In a social media post, Elon Musk said that people should cancel their Netflix subscriptions for the sake of the ‘health of your kids.’ Musk has been an outspoken critic of ‘wokeism’ in the United States over the last few years.

“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” said Elon Musk in his social media post.

The backlash campaign against Netflix was triggered by a post from the social media account — Libs on TikTok, which alleged that the entertainment show was “pushing pro-transgender [content] on CHILDREN.”

Since joining the ‘Cancel Netflix’ campaign, Elon Musk's post on the social media platform X has garnered more than 53 million views, with over 391,000 people liking the narrative.

Why did Elon Musk stand against Netflix? In a separate post on platform X, Musk reshared a video from Benny Johnson, an American conservative political commentator and YouTuber. Musk commented that he totally agreed with the narrative that the entertainment giant is allegedly ‘sexualizing children’ through the content which they are putting up on the platform.

Johnson highlighted that this is not a fight between the Democratic Party and Republicans, but rather a deeper underlying issue where Netflix is allegedly packaging ‘explicit, graphic, radical sex topics’ as entertainment for children.

Responding to other social media posts, Musk also said that he agrees that this ‘Cancel Netflix’ campaign is more of an action towards ‘fighting back and taking a stand.’

After re-posting from the ‘Libs of TikTok’, which was the origin of this campaign, Musk responded to a user who commented “Same,” signifying that he also has cancelled his Netflix membership like other supporters of the narrative.

According to CompanyMarketCap data, Netflix lost 1.05% or $5.33 billion in market capitalisation (M-Cap) to $507.25 billion on the US stock market after investors went into a selling spree of the company's shares amid the ongoing controversy.

Netflix Share Price Trend Netflix's share price is trading 2.13% lower at $1,146.87 as of 11:17 a.m. (EDT), compared to $1,170.90, according to the data collected from MarketWatch. During the pre-market session on Nasdaq, the stock dropped nearly 1% on Thursday.

Shares of the entertainment giant, Netflix, have given US stock market investors more than 128% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 61% gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has gained over 30% in 2025, but the Netflix shares are trading 4.60% lower in the last one-month period. Shares of the entertainment firm are down 3.96% in the last five market sessions.