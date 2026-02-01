What is Grok Imagine? The 'uncensored' AI image generator taking on ChatGPT and Gemini

Elon Musk's Grok has been making headlines for the last few weeks due to its image and video generation feature called Grok Imagine. But what exactly is Grok Imagine and how does it stack up against its rivals like Gemini and ChatGPT? Let’s find out in this article.

Grok Imagine features: Much like other image generation models, Grok Imagine can generate completely new images and up to 15-second video clips using text prompts.

Users can also add still photos to Grok and ask the AI model to convert them into short videos while maintaining the original look of the image.

The AI tool also allows users to generate synchronized background sound effects, music, and dialogue to make the AI-generated video feel more coherent.

It can also be used to give different camera angles to videos, like zooming in, tilt, pan, or time-lapse. The company also recently released the Grok Imagine 1.0 update, which allows users to generate up to 10-second video clips.

The company also said that it improved the speed of video generation with Grok, with claims of generating 720p 8-second video clips in around 45 seconds.

The new model is also said to deliver more realistic image and video generation, along with better prompt adherence and visual characteristics compared to the previous model.

Grok Imagine vs rivals: Where does it stack up? On Artificial Analysis’ Image Arena Leaderboard, Grok Imagine, powered by the Grok 2 model, is on the 70th spot. Meanwhile, the model also doesn’t find a spot on LMArena’s either text-to-image generation leaderboard or image edit leaderboard.

In contrast, most of these benchmarks are either led by ChatGPT (powered by Image-1.5 High) or Gemini’s Nano Banana Pro model.

Grok Imagine still isn’t considered on the same level, in terms of image or video generation quality, as its rivals such as Google’s Gemini and Veo 3 or OpenAI’s Sora and ChatGPT. However, the biggest USP of the AI tool is that it is integrated deep inside the X/Twitter ecosystem, meaning users can start accessing Grok right from the social media platform. X also allows users to edit an image or generate a fresh image with a prompt directly in their post or comment.