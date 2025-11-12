What is iPhone Pocket? Apple's $150 accessory inspired by 'piece of cloth' to wear your iPhone

Apple has launched a new accessory to carry around the iPhone, called the iPhone Pocket. The company says it has partnered with ISSEY MIYAKE to design the iPhone Pocket — a concept inspired by a “piece of cloth”, with 3D-knitted construction to fit any iPhone along with other pocketable items.

Apple says that the research and development of the iPhone Pocket was carried out in Japan by ISSEY MIYAKE, in close collaboration with the Apple Design Studio.

“iPhone Pocket explores the concept of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way’. The simplicity of its design echoes what we practise at ISSEY MIYAKE — the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation,” Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO, said in a release by Apple.

In case you are wondering who or what MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO is, it is the fashion house named after the late Issey Miyake who designed the famous black turtelneck that Steve Jobs has long been associated with.

The iPhone Pocket comes with a ribbed open structure, which Apple says has the same qualities as the original pleats by ISSEY MIYAKE. The iPhone Pocket can be used in a number of ways — as a handheld, tied onto bags, or worn on your sleeves. There is also a long-strap design that can be worn across the body.

Apple says that the pocket has been designed to fully enclose the iPhone while also fitting other small, important items of the user. As you stretch open the iPhone Pocket, you can see the items inside and take a peek at the iPhone.

The Cupertino-based tech giant had also launched a Crossbody Strap with the iPhone 17 series in September. The accessory was also aimed at carrying the iPhone and featured built-in attachment points to pair with the iPhone 17 Silicone and TechWoven cases.

iPhone Pocket price and availability: The new accessory costs $149.95, and $229.95 for the long-strap design. It will be available to buy in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US from 14 November via Apple Stores or the company’s website.

iPhone Pocket short strap