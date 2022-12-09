What is Lensa AI, the selfie filter app that has users thrilled and concerned?4 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 08:13 PM IST
- Lensa AI is actually not a new app, but its recent spell of popularity stems from a recent update to its core technology
Over the past one week, Lensa AI — an artificial intelligence-powered image filter app — has raised a storm on social media platforms. The cause of the storm — after AI image generation platforms such as Midjourney created noise by creating pieces of art based on a few words of text, Lensa AI has given AI in art a new spin by turning users’ selfies into virtuoso works of art. However, the social media storm has also seen many raise concerns with the service — and what it means for user privacy and data security. Mint explains: