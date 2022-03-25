What is Metaverse Fashion Week? What you need to know

Users will be able to step inside the iconic Advanced Night Repair "Little Brown Bottle" to unlock a digital badge or Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP) and claim one NFT wearable that gives their avatars a glowing, radiant aura inspired by Advanced Night Repair. Users only require a MetaMask or other crypto wallet that accepts Ethereum and Ethereum tokens (ERC20 Tokens). The wearable will be available for as long as the user wishes, the AFP report noted.