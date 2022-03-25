What is Metaverse Fashion Week? What you need to know

Decentraland has kicked off the Metaverse Fashion Week which is a combination of high-end designers and wearables vendors selling non-fungible token (NFT) collections in the blockchain-based virtual world, according to CoinDesk.
This comes at a time when digital goods and metaverse shopping experiences are on a rise and Decentraland’s Fashion Week will provide a space for people to expand the understanding of their own self through wearables on their avatars, said Sam Hamilton, Decentraland’s creative director.
Luxury brands like Estée Lauder will be the exclusive beauty brand participating in Decentraland Metaverse Fashion Week, the first-ever large-scale virtual fashion week in an on-chain metaverse.
To create a unique virtual beauty experience, Estée Lauder has partnered with Alex Box, a prominent female artist in the metaverse space, to create an original non-fungible token (NFT) wearable inspired by the brand's #1 serum, Advanced Night Repair, according to AFP report.
Users will be able to step inside the iconic Advanced Night Repair "Little Brown Bottle" to unlock a digital badge or Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP) and claim one NFT wearable that gives their avatars a glowing, radiant aura inspired by Advanced Night Repair. Users only require a MetaMask or other crypto wallet that accepts Ethereum and Ethereum tokens (ERC20 Tokens). The wearable will be available for as long as the user wishes, the AFP report noted.
Other brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana and Forever 21 are all participating in the virtual fashion event. It is worth noting that many have spent weeks laying claim to metaverse-ready trademarks in what now appears to have been a preemptive brand protection strategy ahead of their NFT premiere.
