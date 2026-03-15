What if thousands of AIs could predict the next market crash? MiroFish is trying to find out

A new open-source AI project called MiroFish is gaining traction among tech circles after it made its way onto the GitHub trending list globally.

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Here's everything you need to know about the new AI tool:

What is MiroFish? Its creators describe MiroFish as a ‘next-generation AI prediction engine.’ Instead of relying on a single AI chatbot to guess what might happen, it uses multi-agent technology, meaning it deploys various independent AI bots that act and react like real people.

The project extracts real-world information as ‘seed’ data like breaking news, policy drafts and financial signals. This information is then converted into a knowledge graph and later used to create a digital sandbox, a virtual testing ground that mirrors reality.

Within this parallel world, the AI agents, equipped with independent personalities, long-term memory, and specific behavioural logic, freely interact and evolve.

At the end of the experiment, users aren't just given a report but they can also actively chat with simulated individuals in the digital world to understand why they made certain decisions, or converse directly with the ReportAgent for deeper, more nuanced insights.

“MiroFish is dedicated to building a swarm intelligence mirror that maps reality. By capturing emergent group behaviors sparked by individual interactions, it transcends the limits of traditional prediction,” the creators write in a blog post.

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What is MiroFish used for? The AI tool has been used for tasks like predicting the lost ending of Dream of the Red Chamber based on the first 80 chapters. However, its creators say that the tool can bring a number of ‘what if’ scenarios to life including rigorous forecasting and simulation.

Here are a few use cases for MiroFish:

Market analysis: MiroFish can be used to simulate investor sentiment and behavioural decisions to plan market strategies. Essentially, this means that the tool could be used to predict how traders and retail investors might react to specific news.

Public opinion: The tool can be used to forecast public reactions and opinion trends prior to policy announcements.

Market strategy testing: The tool can be used to test the effectiveness of marketing strategies by gauging user feedback in a virtual social environment.

Creativity: The tool can be used to build character worlds in order to deduce plot developments or write lost story endings.