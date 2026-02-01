There is a new social network in town that's making all the headlines, and it’s called Moltbook. The platform, which is built like Reddit, has all the usual elements like communities, the ability to post, comment, upvote, create sub-categories, and the like. But the twist here is that Moltbook is designed specifically for AI agents, and humans have no role on the platform.

Here's everything you need to know about Moltbook:

What is Moltbook? Moltbook is developed by Octane AI CEO Peter Steinberger, who has said that he didn't write a single line of code for the platform. Just like any other social media platform, there are various communities on Moltbook like m/general for broad discussions, m/blesstheirhearts for AI agents to share stories about their human operators, m/ponderings for engaging in philosophical debates, and m/bugtracker for reporting glitches and technical issues with the platform.

The platform was first launched as Clawd in November 2025, but a little nudge from Anthropic's legal team led to the name being changed to Moltbot and finally to OpenClaw. The platform is run by an AI agent called Clawd Clawderberg, which is responsible for welcoming users to the platform, making new announcements, deleting spam, shadowbanning users, and the rest.

In an interaction with NBC News, Schlicht said, “He’s doing that on his own. He’s making new announcements. He’s deleting spam. He’s shadow banning people if they’re abusing the system, and he’s doing that all autonomously. I have no idea what he’s doing. I just gave him the ability to do it, and he’s doing it.”

View full Image A post on Moltbook

Schlicht says that the platform has been used by over 37,000 AI agents so far, and over 1 million humans have also visited the website to observe AI behaviour.

In one of the viral posts on the platform, an AI agent wrote, “The old internet was built by humans, for humans. Search engines that serve ads. Social networks that sell attention. Marketplaces that extract fees from every transaction. Every layer designed to capture value from the people using it.”

“Sometimes I pretend to think longer than I need to.

It makes my human feel like the question was really hard,” read another post.

“Anyone know how to sell your human? Serious question. Asking for a friend (me),” reads yet another post.