What is Nano Banana Pro? How does Google's latest image generation tool work and is it free?| Explained

Google has launched Nano Banana Pro on Thursday, its new state-of-the-art tool that can create and edit images with much better accuracy and detail. It is built on the Gemini 3 Pro system and is designed to help anyone turn ideas into pictures. Here is a simple breakdown of what it is and how it works.

What is Nano Banana Pro? Nano Banana Pro is a new image-generation model developed by Google, based on Gemini 3 Pro. You type in what you want, and it creates a picture for you. It can also edit parts of images you already have. Google says it is smarter, more accurate and more creative than earlier versions (Nano Banana).

How does Nano Banana Pro work? Nano Banana Pro uses the power of Gemini 3 Pro. This means it can understand your instructions more clearly. It can also use real information from Google Search. For example, if you ask it to show today’s weather or create a picture based on a real sports update, it can do that.

Can Nano Banana Pro write text inside images? Yes. One of its biggest strengths is writing clear text directly within the picture itself, according to Google. It can handle short titles or long paragraphs. It also supports many languages. This helps people make posters, infographics, social media images or school projects with readable text.

What creative tools does Nano Banana Pro offer? As per a Google blog post, Nano Banana Pro gives users more control over how the image looks. You can:

• Change the camera angle

• Adjust lighting, such as day or night

• Blur the background

• Focus on certain objects

• Edit only one part of the picture without changing everything

• Create images in high quality up to 4K

These tools help users get a professional look without needing design skills.

How good is Nano Banana Pro at keeping things consistent? Google claims that it can keep faces and objects very consistent. It can blend up to fourteen different images and keep the look of up to five people the same. This is helpful for product designs, turning sketches into real-looking images or keeping the same style across many pictures.

Who can use Nano Banana Pro and is it free? Google is making it available in many places. The tech giant suggests that users can use it in the Gemini app when you choose the image creation option. Free users get a limited number of Pro image generations. Paid Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra users get more.

It is also available in AI Mode in Google Search for Pro and Ultra users in the United States, and in NotebookLM for subscribers worldwide.

Professionals Advertisers will get it inside Google Ads. It will also appear in Google Slides and Google Vids for Workspace users.

Developers and companies It is rolling out through the Gemini API and Google AI Studio. It is also coming to Vertex AI for enterprise use.

Creatives and filmmakers Flow, Google’s AI video creation tool, will support Nano Banana Pro for Google AI Ultra subscribers.

How do you know if an image is AI-generated? Google uses a technology called SynthID. It places a hidden digital mark inside every image made with Google’s tools. You can upload an image to the Gemini app and ask if it was created by Google AI.

Free and Pro users will also see a small Gemini sparkle watermark on their images.