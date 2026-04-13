What is Project Houdini? How Amazon plans to build data centres faster by cutting thousands of labour hours

Amazon is reportedly developing a new initiative internally dubbed "Project Houdini" to radically accelerate the construction of the data centres powering the artificial intelligence boom. According to internal documents reported by Business Insider, the new Amazon initiative aims to move much of the construction process off-site into factories, turning the core server rooms into a set of large, preassembled modules.

Project Houdini to cut months of time Amazon reportedly expects Project Houdini to drastically reduce the time taken for Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring new computing capacity online, while eliminating tens of thousands of on-site labour hours. In his recent annual shareholder letter, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy noted the company still faces "capacity constraints that yield unserved demand".

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One of the documents reported by Business Insider noted, “Given the need for accelerated DC delivery… we have been exploring solutions to take various DC build scopes to a factory setting."

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The rise of artificial intelligence has led to a major push to expand the infrastructure powering the technology at an unprecedented scale, with Amazon alone spending around $20 billion on capital expenditure, much of it being linked to AWS data centres. However, the report notes that building these massive facilities currently remains a slow and complex task.

According to the leaked internal documents, building a data hall (the main server space) is largely a "stick-built" on-site process that requires workers to install racks, wire power systems, and run cabling in sequence. This traditional process can demand 60,000 to 80,000 labour hours and take roughly 15 weeks before servers can even be installed.

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How Houdini can drastically cut down time to build data centres: With Project Houdini, Amazon is reportedly aiming to ease these constraints by shifting more work into controlled factory environments, standardising builds, reducing errors, and relying less on local labour markets. The report notes that AWS could, over time, transform how it develops data centres by relocating much of the core construction work off-site.

Amazon is said to be looking to build large sections of the data hall, known as "skids," in controlled factory environments. Each module, which is roughly the size of a semi-trailer (about 45 feet long and weighing around 20,000 pounds), could arrive on-site with racks, power distribution, cabling, lighting, and fire and security systems already installed.

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The leaked internal estimates show that this new approach could allow AWS to begin installing servers within just two to three weeks of construction starting, down from around 15 weeks under traditional methods. This means that the new approach could end up eliminating up to 50,000 on-site electrician hours in the process.

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"Our innovations in data centre construction enable us to deliver AI infrastructure faster and at lower cost, which is why customers turn to AWS to run their most demanding workloads," an AWS spokesperson told Business Insider.