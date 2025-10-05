What is Roi? AI powered powered personal financing app acquird by OpenAI

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has acquired a new AI-powered personal finance app called Roi. Going with the ongoing trend in the AI space, OpenAI has only hired Roi's CEO Sujith Vishwajit in the company.

Advertisement

​Earlier this year, Meta also invested $14.3 billion for a 49% stake in Scale AI while recruiting its CEO, Alexandr Wang, to lead its Meta Superintelligence Labs. Meanwhile, Google also hired Windsurf's CEO Varun Mohan, and co-founder Douglas Chen after a takeover attempt by OpenAI fell through.

​Sujith Vishwajith, who is also a co-founder of Roi, confirmed the acquisition in a post on X. He wrote, “I’m excited to announce that Roi has been acquired by OpenAI! We started Roi 3 years ago to make investing accessible to everyone by building the most personalized financial experience. Along the way we realized personalization isn’t just the future of finance. It’s the future of software.”

​“This acquisition marks an incredible milestone for Roi, and we’re thrilled to continue building out our vision at OpenAI. We're extremely grateful to our users, investors, friends, and family who made this journey possible,” he added.

Advertisement

What is Roi? ​Roi is a New York-based AI-powered fintech startup that was founded in 2022. The company offered a mobile app which acted as an AI financial companion by allowing users to trade and track various assets like cryptocurrency, stocks, and Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a personalized investing experience.

​Roi also has a personalized AI companion which allows users to enter their information like their profession and other details to tinker how the chatbot responds to them.

​As per a TechCrunch report, Roi has raised $3.6 million in early-stage funding from investors which include the likes of Balaji Srinivasan, Spark Capital, Gradient Ventures, and Spacecadet Venture.

​“We've added Roi AI! It's like ChatGPT but it knows your investments and has access to real-time market data,” Roi's App Store page notes.

Advertisement

​While the rest of the Roi team is departing, the company will also be winding down its operations later in the month with the final day of service being October 15, 2025.