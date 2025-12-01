What is Sanchar Saathi? Cyber security app the govt now wants on every new phone in India

The Ministry of Communications has issued a new directive to all major smartphone makers like Apple, Samsung, Vivo and Oppo to pre install new devices with the state owned cyber security app Sanchar Saathi. As per the new order by the Ministry, reported by Reuters, the smartphone companies have 90 days to pre install the Sanchar Saathi app on new devices while adding an option that users cannot disable the app.

Meanwhile, for devices that are already in the supply chain, the smartphone makers will have to add the app via software updates. Reportedly, the order was not made public and was instead sent privately to the companies.

What is Sanchar Saathi? The Sanchar Saathi app is a successor to the portal by the same name launched by the government in May 2023. In January this year, the Department of Telecommunications launched the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App for both Android and iOS to help users report and protect against mobile related fraud and theft.

After installing the app, users can block lost or stolen mobile phones across all telecom networks in the country. This means that whenever a blocked phone is used anywhere in India, law enforcement agencies will be able to trace its location.

The app also comes with the Chakshu facility which gives users the option to report fraudulent calls, SMS or WhatsApp messages.

Users can also check all the mobile numbers registered in their name using the Sanchar Saathi app and even report any unfamiliar or unauthorised connections.

Another feature in the Sanchar Saathi app is called Know Your Mobile (KYM) which gives users the option to check the authenticity of their smartphones.

With the pre installation of the app on all major smartphone brands, the government is reportedly aiming to combat serious endangerment of telecom cyber security from duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers that have supposedly enabled scams and network misuse.

The app has been downloaded over 5 million times since its launch and as per government data quoted by Reuters, it has led to blocking more than 3.7 million stolen or lost mobile phones. Meanwhile, the app has also led to the termination of over 30 million fraudulent connections.