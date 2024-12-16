You may have heard of God Mode in Windows, or this might be the first time you're hearing about it. Simply put, it's a control panel that consolidates various settings in one location, providing access to over hundreds of settings. Moreover, it enables you to access these settings directly on your desktop, making them more accessible without navigating through multiple menus. All in all, it is a quick and efficient way to access most of the settings available in Windows. You can enable God Mode on both Windows 10 and Windows 11. Here, we will guide you on how to enable it.

How to Enable God Mode on Your Windows 10 or 11 PC: Step 1: Right-click on your desktop.

Step 2: Navigate to New and select Folder to create a new folder.

Step 3: Rename the folder with the following text: GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

Once you rename the folder, you’ll notice that the folder icon automatically transforms into a new icon, indicating a control panel.

Also Read: 3 ways to easily run Android apps on a Windows PC

God Mode Gets You Quick Access To Built-In Utilities: To access God Mode, simply open the folder. You’ll see a comprehensive list of built-in utilities available on your Windows PC. These include options to: Allow remote access to your computer, open the Task Manager, rename your computer, adjust virtual memory size, and much more.

However, it’s important to note that God Mode does not unlock hidden features or secret menus. It simply provides a convenient way to access various administrative tools, management settings, and utilities in a single folder.