What is YUVAi Global Youth Challenge? Inside India's flagship youth AI contest at India AI Impact Summit 2026

The YUVAi Global Youth Challenge is an international artificial intelligence competition designed to spotlight young innovators aged between 13 and 21. It will take centre stage at the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026.

With just a day remaining before the summit begins, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology announced the finalists for three flagship global AI competitions. Among them, the YUVAi Global Youth Challenge has emerged as one of the most closely watched segments, drawing more than 2,500 entries from 38 countries.

Twenty teams have been shortlisted for the final round. Their projects address a wide range of global challenges, including public health, agriculture, climate resilience, accessibility, smart mobility and digital trust.

The selected youth-led innovations include AI-powered malaria detection systems, speech-assistive wearables, rural telemedicine platforms, livestock analytics tools, early forest fire warning models, deepfake detection technologies and accessibility solutions for people with visual impairments. The range of ideas highlights both technical creativity and a strong focus on real-world impact.

Grand Finale and Awards Ceremony The grand finale presentations and awards ceremony will take place on 16 and 17 February at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, as part of the wider summit scheduled from 16 to 20 February. Finalists will present their work before policymakers, industry representatives, investors and academics, with opportunities to explore scaling and implementation.

Other Flagship AI Competitions Alongside the YUVAi challenge, two other global competitions were announced. The AI for ALL challenge attracted over 1,350 applications from more than 60 countries, focusing on scalable AI solutions with socio-economic impact. Meanwhile, AI by HER received more than 800 entries from over 50 countries, highlighting women-led AI ventures across healthcare, sustainability, finance and education.

Global Participation and Scale Across all three competitions, organisers reported receiving more than 4,650 applications from over 60 countries. In total, 70 teams have been shortlisted to present their innovations at the summit.

