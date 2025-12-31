What music and television to stream: A New Years Eve tradition and a Stranger Things sendoff

It's the end of the year and there are fewer new streaming options headed to a device near you.

But it's a great time to catch up on some of best movies,television,music and video games of 2025. The Associated Press has comprehensive guides on the best releases of the year on its Year in Review page.

One of the new offerings this week doubles as a music and television option, just in time for New Year's Eve, while Netflix gives “Stranger Things” its swan song.

— The new year is nearly upon us. Why not ring it in with a few all-star performances? There is no shortage of New Year’s Eve specials to watch, but give “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” available to stream online at ABC.com, a whirl. Catch performances from Chappell Roan, 50 Cent, Diana Ross, Chance the Rapper, 4 Non Blondes, 6lack, AJR, BigXThaPlug, Busta Rhymes, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Ciara and many more.