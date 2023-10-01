What Our Phones, Cars and Refrigerators Need: More Buttons

In certain cases, screens can be cumbersome or even dangerous.

I recently rented a car with an infotainment touch screen the size of a paperback book. Things were going great until I needed to adjust the temperature.

In the past, I could feel around for the right knobs while driving. Not anymore. Screens are only getting bigger, and more ubiquitous. The screen on my rental car turned the seemingly simple task into a liability. I jabbed at the display trying to find a fan icon, all while navigating a winding road.

After Apple's iPhone made its debut in 2007, screens started replacing buttons seemingly everywhere. Refrigerators now come with big displays, many headphones have touch panels and even some ovens have high-resolution screens on them. The big win for screens came when Apple ditched the iPhone's physical home button in 2017.

Then this year, Apple slightly reversed course. The recently released iPhone 15 Pro has a customizable “action button" on the side of the frame. Some people programmed the button to lock/unlock their cars. My colleague Joanna Stern set hers to quickly pull up the train ticket for her daily commute.

I love a responsive, eye-popping screen more than anyone, but I’m glad a few buttons are coming back around. They’re useful. And they’re just so satisfying to press. Some gadgets, where multitasking or otherwise encumbered fingers are involved, could use another knob or two.

The 'rage poke'

Screens are supposed to be the future: more natural, more intuitive than learning a set of buttons. (You might have seen the baby trying, unsuccessfully, to tap and scroll on a magazine.) The problem? “Although we call them touch screens, they require sightedness," explained Rachel Plotnick, associate professor of media studies at Indiana University Bloomington.

Plotnick’s research examines the relationship between humans and machines. Because screens are typically smooth and flat, you need to look at them to know where to press, she says.

"Buttons give us texture, weight, are graspable and offer many modalities for feedback that touch screens don't," Plotnick said. They also can make navigating devices more accessible for people who have mobility issues.

Screens, on the other hand, need our full attention, which is why using them can be frustrating when we are doing something else, like driving. Plotnick has a name for this frustration: the “rage poke." When people rage poke, they’re exasperated by the screens’ lack of interactiveness, she said.

Voice-enabled commands were supposed to help, but using AI assistants, which don’t always understand correctly or perform the right task, can be just as maddening.

Phones

The engineers designing our devices face many trade-offs. Screens can display a lot of information and options at once. Buttons take up room that could be used for other electronic components, such as batteries or even bigger screens. But in certain cases, they’re worth the space.

Most phones already have a power button and volume controls. More should have a programmable action button like the iPhone 15 Pro models. It replaced the mute switch and can trigger what you choose, like opening the camera. The button is set to enable ring or silent mode by default.

The customizable aspect is the most important. You should be able to map the button to settings or apps you access frequently. For me, that would be Do Not Disturb, which I toggle on and off at least once an hour.

For now, you can set the button to do one thing with a long press. There’s a workaround that lets you cycle through different shortcuts, but it isn’t as convenient as simply double-pressing the button. Apple should allow additional actions based on double or triple presses. Some people have figured out how to trigger different shortcuts depending on the phone’s orientation.

Hopefully next year, Apple will bring the button to its less pricey, non-Pro models—and perhaps, add one to the iPad.

Wearables

I often hear from people who wear Garmin smartwatches on why they’ll never switch to an Apple Watch. The most common claim, second only to battery life, is physical buttons. Garmin watches typically have five of them.

Touch-screen wearables are generally easy to navigate. But during a hectic race or just a workout, when you’re wearing gloves or your fingers are wet, the Garmin’s tactile buttons are better.

The Apple Watch has a dial and side button, but most tasks are performed on the screen. My biggest screen annoyance is when I'm getting map directions on my wrist while biking, and the watch suggests I record a cycling workout—hiding the directions. Tapping to dismiss the notification isn't easy while one hand is gripping onto a handlebar.

The Ultra model does have a programmable action button like the iPhone’s. I’m a fan. Action button in all the things!

Cars

Many modern vehicles now include giant displays. Teslas have a 15.4-inch screen to the right of the driver. Apple's next generation of CarPlay, coming in vehicles announced later this year, swallows up even more of the dashboard. The software will also be able to take over vehicle functions, such as temperature control, and display content on multiple screens, including the speedometer strip in front of the driver.

Research has pointed to car screens as a potentially dangerous distraction. A 2017 study by AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a nonprofit aimed at driver research, found that drivers take more than 40 seconds to complete a task on a screen. That’s 40 seconds their eyes are off the road. Just two seconds of distraction doubles the risk of a car crash, the organization said.

Another, by Swedish car publication Vi Bilägare, compared 11 new car models and an older Volvo. It found that using buttons for regular tasks, such as turning on the defroster, were twice as fast than the touch-screen controls.

Home appliances

Touch control panels can now be found on all sorts of home appliances. Samsung’s smart fridge displays include a calendar, meal planner and even YouTube. The Wi-Fi-connected June countertop oven also has a touch-only interface for setting time and temperature.

As dazzling as those screens are, I don’t think touch interfaces have a place in the kitchen. Why? Water is the enemy of touch-enabled tech. And when you’re cooking or washing dishes, you’re most susceptible to wet fingers.

When a pot of water boiled over on an induction stove, I rushed to turn down the burner, but the touch controls didn't work when covered with splashes. So instead, I rage poked, where a simple knob would have sufficed.

Write to Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@wsj.com

