What’s really up with  your  ‘secure’ WhatsApp chats

When texts are sent from your phone, there are three points of contact—your phone, WhatsApp’s servers and the receiver’s phone. So, between WhatsApp’s server and the receiver, the so-called Man In The Middle (MITM) attacks are possible. Besides, WhatsApp, its parent Facebook could technically access texts when they’re on server. In end-to-end encryption, the transmitted text is encrypted all the time, ensuring that only the sender and receiver can read it in plain text. This reduces chances of MITM attacks or leaks at the service provider. Even if a person does intercept the text, they’ll get unreadable encrypted texts only.