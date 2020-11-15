What’s the cheapest way to save all those phone photos?

From June 2021, you’ll still get 15 gigabytes of storage for free, but anything over that and you’ll have to pony up. So with the heady days of free data storage nearing an end, what’s the most cost-effective way of storing pictures or any file from your smartphone? Should you keep uploading your snaps to the cloud, or store them on a computer? Should you pay for a larger hard drive on your device, or perhaps think about an external hard drive?