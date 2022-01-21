What the Metaverse has to do with Microsoft’s deal for Activision

As the metaverse comes to life, tech forecasters say there will be countless virtual realms for people to gather in besides games, including virtual offices, schools, sports arenas and shopping malls. Still, it is likely that many of the basic tools and technologies for the metaverse will first come out of games, they say. The tech for tracking a person’s movement in the real world so their gaming avatar can match it in the metaverse, for example, could improve virtual office meeting experiences.

