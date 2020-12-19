What to do before you die: A tech checklist

What to do before you die: A tech checklist8 min read . 06:16 PM IST
What happens to your Facebook and Google accounts—and other digital stuff—when you die? Nothing if you don’t make a plan.
Earlier this year, I recorded my mother talking about her life.
A few weeks later, after a complication with a routine medical procedure, she was in an intensive care unit, fighting for that life.
