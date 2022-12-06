What to know about getting a job in cybersecurity3 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 06:23 PM IST
There are lots of openings. But what kinds of applicants are they looking for?
For job seekers, the field of cybersecurity can seem like a gold mine. It has more than 750,000 job openings, and the pay can go from around $86,000 for an entry-level position to more than $160,000 for a senior one, a scan of job postings shows.