What VPN server closures in India mean for users?

VPN providers install their servers in a country to achieve two purposes—to be close to their users and to increase the number of locations they can provide. Removing servers from India, in theory, affects the overall speed that a VPN can provide, though this will hardly make a difference for those using VPNs simply to browse the web by spoofing their location. On the location front, experts note that privacy and content access rules in India will anyway make users abroad reluctant to use a VPN to change their location to India, and hence it shouldn’t be a problem for the companies either.

