What we lose when companies make things easier for consumers7 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 12:40 AM IST
Companies are always trying to eliminate ‘pain points’ or ‘friction’ when we buy things. That comes with a price we may not realize
In Silicon Valley-speak, “friction" is any physical or psychological barrier that might prevent a potential buyer from buying or using a good or service. Eliminating that friction, or “pain point," often by way of technology, has therefore become the vaunted business model, if not the raison d’être, of successful startups and established companies alike.