What we lose when companies make things easier for consumers

In her memoir, “The Empathy Diaries," Dr. Turkle describes the friction-filled experience of shopping with her grandparents in New York City in the latter part of the 20th century. Chatting with green grocers, butchers, fishmongers, and cheese and wine merchants was the texture and social grounding of people’s days. “You don’t want to glamorize it, but these were genuine relationships," Dr. Turkle says. “They talked about their children, they talked about their lives, and that is what made up the fabric of living in an urban space." Today, her grandparents would likely be using the self-checkout at the local CVS, just as Dr. Turkle does. Or worse, she says, “They’d be ordering things off Amazon and never leaving their apartment at all."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}