Xiaomi India has come up with a clarification regarding various apps that came inbuilt with its own operating system, MIUI. The company chief Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce that the Chinese company will be removing all the banned apps from its operating system in line with the ban imposed by the Indian government.

Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain mentioned how these new changes will affect Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco users in India. In a statement he said, “Important news about #Xiaomi phones in India: 1) None of the blocked apps will be available. 2) MIUI Cleaner app is not using Clean Master app banned by Indian Govt. 3) 100% of Indian user data stays in India.

He also went on to assure users that they are working on a new version of MIUI which will be compliant with all the regulations. He further added, “A new version of MIUI coming soon! Please read & be informed. We have also noticed some stray instances of misinformation being spread regarding the above points. Xiaomi reserves the right to take legal action against false accusations of its non-compliance with Government orders. We are and will be 100% compliant with the Indian Govt."

Xiaomi has claimed that the new version of MIUI will be rolling out to devices running on MIUI which includes both Xiaomi and Redmi users. Poco devices also run on a custom version of MIUI and are expected to get the same update.

The company has also clarified that the MIUI has a Cleaner app which is not the same as the Clean Master app that has been blocked by the Indian government. The cleaner app, the company claims only uses industry definitions that are vital to the functioning of their cleaner app. Since it can be confusing to the users, the company will be removing these definitions from the updated MIUI Cleaner App. Users can themselves update the Cleaner app by going to Settings and selecting the System apps updater. The new Xiaomi smartphones sold in India will come with the updated software. Since the roll out will happen in phases, users are requested to be patient for the update.

