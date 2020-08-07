What Xiaomi, Redmi phone users should know about upcoming MIUI update

The company has also clarified that the MIUI has a Cleaner app which is not the same as the Clean Master app that has been blocked by the Indian government. The cleaner app, the company claims only uses industry definitions that are vital to the functioning of their cleaner app. Since it can be confusing to the users, the company will be removing these definitions from the updated MIUI Cleaner App. Users can themselves update the Cleaner app by going to Settings and selecting the System apps updater. The new Xiaomi smartphones sold in India will come with the updated software. Since the roll out will happen in phases, users are requested to be patient for the update.