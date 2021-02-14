What’s an eSIM? How can Reliance Jio users get one

An eSIM is an embedded SIM which allows the user to activate services of a telecom carrier without inserting any physical SIM card . The eSIM can be digitally downloaded on a smartphone that is compatible. While the eSIM is currently not very popular, more and more manufacturers are providing the option for the benefits it offers.

Reliance Jio users can also avail the eSIM feature on a compatible device. In order to use an eSIM, the user can go to their nearest Jio Store, Reliance Digital or Jio Retailer with their proof of identity & photograph to get a new Jio eSIM connection. The company also provides a tool to find the nearest store.

If the user wishes to convert their Jio physical SIM to eSIM or transfer Jio eSIM from one device to another device they can do it by sending an SMS from the device having active Jio SIM and complete the profile configuration process on the eSIM device.

In case, a user accidentally deletes their digital SIM, it can be reactivated only by visiting a Jio Store, Reliance Digital or Jio Retailer with the respective owner’s proof of identity & photograph.

According to the company’s FAQ section the user will have to visit the nearest Jio Store or Reliance Digital with proof of identity & photograph:

1) To get a new eSIM

2) To convert eSIM to physical SIM

3) To port number from another operator to Jio eSIM

4) To disconnect/suspend eSIM

5) To reactivate suspended eSIM

6) To reactivate the eSIM profile, that got accidentally deleted

Here’s a list of smartphones which works with an eSIM:

Apple iPhone XR

2 Apple iPhone Xs

3 Apple iPhone XS Max

4 Apple iPhone 11

5 Apple iPhone 11 Pro

6 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

7 Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation)

8 Apple iPhone 12 Mini

9 Apple iPhone 12

10 Apple iPhone 12 Pro

11 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

12 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

13 Samsung Galaxy Fold

14 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

15 Samsung Galaxy Note 20

16 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

17 Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

18 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

19 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

20 Google Pixel 3

21 Google Pixel 3 XL

22 Google Pixel 3A

23 Google Pixel 3A XL

24 Google Pixel 4A

25 Motorola Razr

26 Motorola Next Gen Razr 5G

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via