What’s happening with the US semiconductor market

We lost leadership [in terms of producing the most advanced chips] and the company stumbled, so we’ve laid out what we’ve called this “Five Nodes in Four Years" strategy. Typically, a major process node takes two years, and we said we’re going to get five done in four years, which is an unprecedented level and pace of innovation. That’s expensive. And to build the supply chains in a geographically balanced way, we are building in the U.S. and Europe to complement that.