What’s new in iOS 27.2: New Siri AI languages, 160+ security fixes and CarPlay upgrades

Apple has released iOS 27.2 for compatible iPhones, bringing expanded language support for Siri AI, improved conversational memory and more than 160 security fixes. The update also includes changes to CarPlay, FaceTime, Podcasts and Apple TV, along with Apple Pencil support for the foldable iPhone Duo. The rollout aims to improve the user experience, strengthen device security and expand Apple’s AI features.

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The new software lets Siri remember information from past conversations and draw on data from supported apps for more relevant replies. According to Apple’s release notes, the company has also issued a few security patches for users on older versions of iOS. Meanwhile, a 9to5Mac report highlights two notable changes to CarPlay.

iOS 27.2 expands Siri AI language support and memory iOS 27.2 adds beta support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish in Siri AI. The assistant can recall details from previous conversations and answer follow-up questions. It can also pull information from voicemails, Safari history, Reading Lists, calendar attendees and photos shared via Messages.

Users can selectively remove apps from Siri’s memory. The move is part of a wider industry push to have AI assistants remember user settings and give more personalised answers.

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Apple Pencil support, FaceTime upgrades and new features The update adds Apple Pencil support on the Duo’s foldable display in apps such as Notes and Preview. It also brings an Edge Light effect that helps light up faces during video calls.

FaceTime gets Dual Capture, which lets users share video from both the front and rear cameras in group calls. Users can also add third-party sign language interpreters or live captioners to calls.

Messages now suggests creating reminders or calendar events from conversations. Shared Albums gain caption editing, comments and folder-expiry reminders. In Apple’s Podcasts app, new episodes and unfinished content now have separate sections.

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CarPlay gets Siri upgrades and podcast changes According to 9to5Mac, the Podcasts app in CarPlay replaces the Up Next section with New Episodes and Continue Playing. Users can browse new releases and catch up on earlier episodes in these sections.

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Siri on CarPlay also gets conversational memory and access to more sources, such as calendar details, voicemails and Safari browsing history. However, some Reddit users have reported problems with the APTV feature, which enables video playback on compatible car displays, after installing the update.

iOS 27.2 includes critical security fixes Apple’s release notes list more than 160 security patches in the new software. The company has also issued a couple of patches for earlier versions of iOS.

Apple released an update for iOS 18 that fixes a vulnerability it says may have been used in an extremely advanced attack against “specific individuals” on older versions of the system. The company has not shared further details about the attackers.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.