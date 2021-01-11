What's up with WhatsApp’s new terms of service

The messaging app updated its terms of service and informed users that information from interactions with businesses will henceforth be shared with Facebook and the businesses themselves. However, the fact that WhatsApp shares data with Facebook, and its other products, is no secret. Ad targeting is one of the many things the shared data can be used for. The new ToS says WhatsApp may use the information to “operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support and market" its services and offerings to users. WhatsApp has reiterated that personal conversations do not figure in this.