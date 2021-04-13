WhatsApp account: You can get locked out due to a flaw. How to prevent it

In order to stop the primary user from accessing their account, the hacker will then send an email to WhatsApp asking for the deactivation of the victim’s account. The user will then not be able to access their account. Since the hacker entered the wrong OTP multiple times, the user will not be able to re-activate the account for an extended period of time. Even two-factor authentication will not be able to deflect such attacks. According to WhatsApp, for now, the only way to be sure that this vulnerability is not used against your account is to provide the instant messaging application with your email address along with six-digit two-factor authentication.

