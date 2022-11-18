WhatsApp and Messenger to drive next wave of sales growth: Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, Meta Platforms Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs.
WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, Meta Platforms Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs.
Zuckerberg, addressing pointed questions at a company-wide meeting a week after Meta said it would lay off 11,000 workers, described the pair of messaging apps as being "very early in monetizing" compared to its advertising juggernauts Facebook and Instagram, according to remarks heard by Reuters.
Zuckerberg, addressing pointed questions at a company-wide meeting a week after Meta said it would lay off 11,000 workers, described the pair of messaging apps as being "very early in monetizing" compared to its advertising juggernauts Facebook and Instagram, according to remarks heard by Reuters.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
On Wednesday, the company announced that it will let go of 13 per cent of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, as part of a plan to reduce costs at the social-media platform. Zuckerberg said that he is ‘sorry’ and took accountability for these decisions. Meta's job reductions will be the first in the company's 18-year history.
"We talk a lot about the very long-term opportunities like the metaverse, but the reality is that business messaging is probably going to be the next major pillar of our business as we work to monetize WhatsApp and Messenger more," he said.
Meta enables some consumers to speak and transact with merchants through the chat apps, including a new feature announced Thursday in Brazil.
Zuckerberg's comments there reflect a shift in tone and emphasis after focusing heavily on extended reality hardware and software investments since announcing a long-term ambition to build out an immersive metaverse last year.
Investors have questioned the wisdom of that decision as Meta's core advertising business has struggled this year, more than halving its stock price.
In his remarks to employees, Zuckerberg played down how much the company was spending in Reality Labs, the unit responsible for its metaverse investments.