WhatsApp backups to impact Google Drive storage: What it means for users
WhatsApp backups on Android will now contribute to users' Google Drive storage limit, marking a departure from the previous complimentary storage practice.
In a significant move at the onset of 2024, WhatsApp has implemented a bold policy change that may unsettle many Android users. As of this month, WhatsApp backups will contribute to the storage quota of users' Google Drive accounts, necessitating sufficient space allocation within Google Drive. This marks a departure from the previous practice where WhatsApp backups enjoyed complimentary storage on Google Drive for Android smartphones.