WhatsApp bans 18.58 lakh Indian accounts in January

WhatsApp bans 18.58 lakh Indian accounts in January1 min read . 10:19 PM IST
- Meta-owned messaging app received grievances against 495 Indian accounts which appealed to ban 285 accounts, out of which 24 were banned
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WhatsApp, instant messaging platform, banned 18.58 lakh Indian accounts in January following complaints received from users through its grievances division, according to a monthly report published on Tuesday.
WhatsApp, instant messaging platform, banned 18.58 lakh Indian accounts in January following complaints received from users through its grievances division, according to a monthly report published on Tuesday.
Meta-owned messaging app received grievances against 495 Indian accounts which appealed to ban 285 accounts, out of which 24 were banned.
Meta-owned messaging app received grievances against 495 Indian accounts which appealed to ban 285 accounts, out of which 24 were banned.
The majority of the accounts were banned for harmful behaviour detected through tools and resources deployed by WhatsApp.
WhatsApp published India Monthly Report under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2022.
It said the data shared (banning of 18.58 lakh accounts) highlights the number of Indian accounts banned between 1 January, 2022 - 31 January, 2022.
The accounts were suspended using the abuse detection approach, which also includes action taken in furtherance to negative feedback received from users via our 'Report' feature.
WhatsApp identifies Indian accounts via ISD code of 91 prefixed before the 10-digit mobile number.
With inputs from PTI
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!