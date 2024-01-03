WhatsApp bans 7.2 million Indian accounts in November 2023: Here's why

In compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, Meta owned WhatsApp has published its monthly report detailing actions taken between November 1 and November 30, 2023. The report encompasses user grievances, account actions, and orders received from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC).

The report reveals insights into user grievances from India, outlining the channels through which users can report issues, such as violations of WhatsApp's Terms of Service or account-related queries. The company received a total of 8,841 reports during the specified period, with six accounts actioned based on the reports. The grievances were categorized into topics, including account support, ban appeal, other support, product support, and safety.

Furthermore, WhatsApp shares information on orders received from the GAC, reporting that eight orders were received and all were complied with during the same period.

The report also sheds light on WhatsApp's approach to preventing harmful behavior on the platform. The company employs abuse detection tools at three stages of an account's lifecycle: registration, during messaging, and in response to user reports and blocks. In this regard, WhatsApp banned a staggering 7,196,000 accounts in India between November 1 and November 30, 2023. Notably, 1,954,000 of these accounts were proactively banned.

To recall, WhatsApp banned a total of 7,548,000 accounts in India in the period from October 1, 2023, to October 31, 2023. with 1,919,000 of these accounts being proactively banned before any user reports. The report from Meta's instant messaging platform detailed the abuse detection mechanisms operating at various stages of an account's lifecycle and emphasizes the company's focus on prevention. As per the instant messaging platform, the section on user grievances provided insights into the types of complaints received and the corresponding actions taken.

