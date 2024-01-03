WhatsApp bans 7.2 million Indian accounts in November 2023: Here's why
WhatsApp banned 7,196,000 accounts in India between November 1 and November 30, 2023, with 1,954,000 accounts being proactively banned. The report also emphasizes the company's focus on abuse prevention and provides insights into user grievances and corresponding actions taken.
In compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, Meta owned WhatsApp has published its monthly report detailing actions taken between November 1 and November 30, 2023. The report encompasses user grievances, account actions, and orders received from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC).