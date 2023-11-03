WhatsApp bans 71.1 lakh Indian accounts in September, here’s why
WhatsApp's latest report for India reveals that it took action against 7.11 million accounts in September, banning 2.57 million proactively. The report includes information on user complaints and the platform's proactive measures to address abuse.
WhatsApp, owned by Meta, reported that it took action against 7.11 million accounts in September, as per its latest monthly report for India, in adherence to the IT regulations.
