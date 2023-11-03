WhatsApp bans 71.1 lakh Indian accounts in September, here’s why

WhatsApp's latest report for India reveals that it took action against 7.11 million accounts in September, banning 2.57 million proactively. The report includes information on user complaints and the platform's proactive measures to address abuse.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, reported that it took action against 7.11 million accounts in September, as per its latest monthly report for India, in adherence to the IT regulations.

As per PTI, among these, 2.57 million accounts were banned proactively, even before receiving any user reports.

From September 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, a total of 7,111,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. Among these, 2,571,000 accounts were proactively banned prior to receiving any user reports, as mentioned in the WhatsApp report.

Reportedly, the 'user-safety report' includes information on user complaints received and the actions taken by WhatsApp in response, along with the platform's proactive measures to address abuse.

In the period from September 1 to September 30, as per the report, the platform received six orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee, all of which were duly adhered to.

Moreover, WhatsApp mentioned receiving 10,442 user reports in various categories during September, including account support (1,031), ban appeal (7,396), other support (1,518), product support (370), and safety (127).

The report also mentions that 85 accounts were acted upon in response to the received reports. WhatsApp clarified that "Accounts Actioned" signifies instances where they took corrective measures based on the provided report. The term "Taking action" refers to either the suspension of an account or the reinstatement of a previously banned account following a complaint.

Additionally, reports might have undergone review but not classified as 'Actioned' due to various reasons, such as users requiring support to access their accounts or utilize specific features, requests for the reinstatement of a banned account being denied, or instances where the reported account doesn't breach India's laws or WhatsApp's Terms of Service.

The report clarified that safety-related grievances are concerned with matters involving potential abuse or harmful behavior on the platform.

It further stated that WhatsApp addresses all grievances received, except in instances where a complaint is identified as a duplicate of a previous ticket.

(With inputs from PTI)

