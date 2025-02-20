WhatsApp banned over 8.4 million accounts in August to combat fraud, as reported by Meta. The action follows user complaints and aligns with regulatory guidelines aimed at ensuring platform integrity and user safety in India, a key market for the messaging service.

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has taken decisive action by banning more than 8.4 million accounts within a single month. The move, undertaken by its parent company Meta, aims to curb the increasing misuse of the platform for fraudulent activities. The decision follows a surge in reports from users flagging scams and suspicious behaviour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its latest Transparency Report, Meta detailed its enforcement efforts, revealing that 8.45 million WhatsApp accounts in India were disabled between 1 August and 31 August.

Notably, this action aligns with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, particularly under Rule 4(1)(d) and Rule 3A(7). The crackdown reflects Meta’s vision to maintaining a secure digital environment and addressing user concerns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scale and Nature of the Bans It is noteworthy that the report indicates that 1.66 million accounts were immediately removed due to severe violations, while the remaining accounts faced bans following investigations. Notably, over 1.6 million accounts were proactively identified and blocked before receiving any user complaints, demonstrating WhatsApp’s enhanced surveillance and monitoring mechanisms.

Reasons for Account Bans WhatsApp has cited multiple reasons for this large-scale enforcement action:

Violation of Terms of Service : Accounts engaged in bulk messaging, spam, fraudulent activities, and the spread of misleading or harmful content were targeted.

: Accounts engaged in bulk messaging, spam, fraudulent activities, and the spread of misleading or harmful content were targeted. Illegal Activities : Users involved in activities contravening Indian laws faced immediate bans, aligning with WhatsApp’s legal compliance measures.

: Users involved in activities contravening Indian laws faced immediate bans, aligning with WhatsApp’s legal compliance measures. User Complaints: WhatsApp has acted upon numerous user reports concerning harassment, abuse, and inappropriate behaviour. Such complaints have played a pivotal role in identifying harmful accounts. Commitment to User Safety The stringent measures underscore WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to foster a safer and more trustworthy digital space. With India being one of its largest markets, ensuring platform integrity remains a priority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}