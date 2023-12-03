WhatsApp bans nearly 75 lakh Indian accounts in the month of October 2023: Find out why
WhatsApp has released its monthly report detailing actions taken in response to user grievances and violations of Indian laws or WhatsApp's Terms of Service. In the specified period, WhatsApp banned a total of 7,548,000 accounts in India.
In compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, WhatsApp has released its monthly report detailing actions taken in response to user grievances and violations of Indian laws or WhatsApp's Terms of Service. The report covers the period from October 1, 2023, to October 31, 2023.