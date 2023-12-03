In compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, WhatsApp has released its monthly report detailing actions taken in response to user grievances and violations of Indian laws or WhatsApp's Terms of Service. The report covers the period from October 1, 2023, to October 31, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report from Meta's instant messaging platform details the abuse detection mechanisms operating at various stages of an account's lifecycle and emphasizes the company's focus on prevention. In the specified period, WhatsApp banned a total of 7,548,000 accounts in India, with 1,919,000 of these accounts being proactively banned before any user reports.

As per the instant messaging platform, the section on user grievances provides insights into the types of complaints received and the corresponding actions taken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, WhatsApp received a total of 9,063 reports during the reporting period. The majority of the reports were related to "Ban appeal" (4,771), while others covered topics such as "Account support," "Other support," "Product support," and "Safety." Out of the total reports, 12 accounts were actioned, with bans or account restorations based on the nature of the complaint.

Additionally, the report outlines the orders received from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), indicating that WhatsApp received five orders during the same period, complying with all of them.

To recall, from September 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, a total of 7,111,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. Among these, 2,571,000 accounts were proactively banned prior to receiving any user reports, as mentioned in the WhatsApp report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the month of September, as per the report, the platform received six orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee, all of which were duly adhered to.

Moreover, WhatsApp mentioned receiving 10,442 user reports in various categories during September, including account support (1,031), ban appeal (7,396), other support (1,518), product support (370), and safety (127).

