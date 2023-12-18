WhatsApp Beta enhances Channels with Automatic Album feature: All you need to know
WhatsApp's latest beta update introduces the Automatic Albums feature for channels, organizing consecutive photos and videos for a visually appealing presentation. Channel admins can benefit from enhanced organization and interactive experiences with reactions.
Meta owned WhatsApp has introduced a noteworthy feature in its latest Beta update version 2.23.26.16, available through the Google Play Beta Program. The platform is evolving the way users engage with media content in channels. With the rollout of the WhatsApp Channels automatic albums feature, consecutive photos and videos in channels will now be intelligently grouped into unified albums.