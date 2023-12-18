Meta owned WhatsApp has introduced a noteworthy feature in its latest Beta update version 2.23.26.16, available through the Google Play Beta Program. The platform is evolving the way users engage with media content in channels. With the rollout of the WhatsApp Channels automatic albums feature, consecutive photos and videos in channels will now be intelligently grouped into unified albums.

WhatsApp Channel administrators can now enjoy a new enhancement, as WhatsApp unveils an automatic album feature in the beta version. As reported by WABetaInfo, this functionality is designed to streamline the organization of shared media within channels.

In the latest beta update, WhatsApp has introduced a feature where channel admins, when sharing multiple consecutive images or videos, will have them intelligently organized into an album. This enhancement not only results in a more visually appealing presentation of shared media content within channels but also improves accessibility for followers.

Previously available in WhatsApp chats and groups, the feature that automatically organizes consecutive images and videos into albums is now extended to channels. Users can conveniently access the entire collection by tapping on the automatic album.

A noteworthy inclusion in this update is the support for channel reactions within the shared albums. This addition enhances the interactive experience, enabling users to express their thoughts and emotions directly within the context of the media content. Channel owners stand to benefit significantly from this feature, as it elevates the organization of shared media within their channels.

The automatic album feature not only provides a more streamlined presentation but also offers a visually pleasing and organized view of conversations. This functionality is a significant improvement, simplifying content navigation and enhancing the overall engagement in channels.

How to get this feature?

The automatic album feature is currently accessible to certain beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android via the Google Play Store. Its wider availability to more users is anticipated in the near future. WhatsApp's introduction of automatic albums in channels represents a notable advancement in improving the overall user experience.

