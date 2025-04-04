WhatsApp beta hints at AI-suggested topics and voice chat feature: What it means for users

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will introduce AI-generated suggested topics for conversations with Meta AI. This enhancement is expected to make interactions with the chatbot more engaging and diverse. The feature, currently in development, was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.10.9. However, beta testers do not yet have access to it.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the AI-generated topics will span various categories, such as education, humour, and customised conversation styles. Screenshots shared by the tracker suggest that the redesigned Meta AI interface will display these suggested topics prominently within the chat page. A Meta AI logo will appear at the top, followed by a list of topics users can select to initiate a discussion.

The update is expected to integrate with another rumoured feature—two-way voice chat with Meta AI. This would allow users to begin a voice conversation with the AI upon selecting a topic, adding an interactive element to the experience. The "Talk like a…" category, for instance, could let users experiment with different conversational styles, while the "Learn" section may facilitate educational discussions. Users will also have the option to switch back to text chat at any time.

WABetaInfo claims that Meta AI will regularly update these suggested topics based on global trends and other relevant factors. Importantly, the AI is not expected to collect or analyse users’ previous chat history. The suggested topics are designed to be general, rather than tailored to individual users’ chat patterns.