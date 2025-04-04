WhatsApp beta hints at AI-suggested topics and voice chat feature: What it means for users

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will provide AI-generated suggested topics for conversations with Meta AI, enhancing user interaction. Spotted in the latest beta version, it includes various categories and aims to keep user privacy intact without analysing chat history.

Livemint
Updated4 Apr 2025, 09:48 PM IST
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will introduce AI-generated suggested topics for conversations with Meta AI.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will introduce AI-generated suggested topics for conversations with Meta AI. (REUTERS)

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will introduce AI-generated suggested topics for conversations with Meta AI. This enhancement is expected to make interactions with the chatbot more engaging and diverse. The feature, currently in development, was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.10.9. However, beta testers do not yet have access to it.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the AI-generated topics will span various categories, such as education, humour, and customised conversation styles. Screenshots shared by the tracker suggest that the redesigned Meta AI interface will display these suggested topics prominently within the chat page. A Meta AI logo will appear at the top, followed by a list of topics users can select to initiate a discussion.

You may be interested in

Discount

17% OFF

OPPO F29

OPPO F29

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹23999

₹28999

Get This

Discount

15% OFF

OPPO F29 Pro

OPPO F29 Pro

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹27999

₹32999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Vivo T4X

Vivo T4X

  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.72 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹15660

₹17999

Get This

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.73 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹109999

Get This

Discount

3% OFF

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹33784

₹34999

Get This

Find more mobileArrow Icon

The update is expected to integrate with another rumoured feature—two-way voice chat with Meta AI. This would allow users to begin a voice conversation with the AI upon selecting a topic, adding an interactive element to the experience. The "Talk like a…" category, for instance, could let users experiment with different conversational styles, while the "Learn" section may facilitate educational discussions. Users will also have the option to switch back to text chat at any time.

Also Read | WhatsApp rolls out new feature: How to add music to your Status Updates

WABetaInfo claims that Meta AI will regularly update these suggested topics based on global trends and other relevant factors. Importantly, the AI is not expected to collect or analyse users’ previous chat history. The suggested topics are designed to be general, rather than tailored to individual users’ chat patterns.

The instant messaging platform is reportedly considering additional topic categories to expand the feature further. However, no official timeline has been provided for its release. As Meta continues refining its AI offerings across platforms, this upcoming feature could signal a broader shift in how users interact with chatbots on messaging services.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsWhatsApp beta hints at AI-suggested topics and voice chat feature: What it means for users
MoreLess
First Published:4 Apr 2025, 09:42 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.