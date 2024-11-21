WhatsApp Beta introduces group mentions to simplify updates: How it works
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new feature aimed at enhancing group communication, making it easier for users to keep everyone in the loop. The popular messaging app is now allowing users to mention entire group chats in their status updates, a move designed to streamline the process of sharing information within active groups.