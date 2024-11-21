WhatsApp Beta introduces group mentions to simplify updates: How it works

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature allowing users to mention entire group chats in status updates, ensuring all members receive notifications. This streamlines communication for large groups and removes previous limitations on mentions, enhancing information sharing and accessibility.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new feature aimed at enhancing group communication, making it easier for users to keep everyone in the loop. The popular messaging app is now allowing users to mention entire group chats in their status updates, a move designed to streamline the process of sharing information within active groups.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being rolled out to Android beta testers. It enables users to mention a group chat in their status, ensuring that all participants receive a notification and a direct message in their individual chats. This eliminates the need to manually notify each person, making it simpler to alert multiple people simultaneously about important updates or announcements.

Prior to this update, users were only able to mention up to five contacts per status, which proved to be cumbersome for large groups. The removal of this restriction now allows users to mention entire groups, facilitating quicker and more efficient communication. With this feature, group members can be informed of key events, shared content, or any important news with just one update, saving valuable time and reducing the risk of missing vital information.

Another significant aspect of the update is that it removes the need for users to adjust their privacy settings for specific contacts to view a status. Once a group is mentioned, everyone within that group will have access to the status update, regardless of whether they have muted the chat. This ensures that critical information reaches all members, even those who may not actively engage with the group on a regular basis.

In addition to the group mention feature, WhatsApp is also introducing custom lists for direct messages (DMs). This new tool allows users to sort their contacts into different, customisable categories, helping to declutter the inbox.