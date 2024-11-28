WhatsApp Beta introduces option to share custom and official sticker packs
Meta-owned messaging giant WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that will allow users to create and share entire sticker packs directly within the app. According to WABetaInfo, a source for WhatsApp updates, the new functionality is currently in beta testing and has been made available to a limited number of Android users via the latest WhatsApp beta update (version 2.24.25.2) on the Google Play Store.