WhatsApp Beta introduces option to share custom and official sticker packs

Meta-owned messaging giant WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that will allow users to create and share entire sticker packs directly within the app. According to WABetaInfo, a source for WhatsApp updates, the new functionality is currently in beta testing and has been made available to a limited number of Android users via the latest WhatsApp beta update (version 2.24.25.2) on the Google Play Store.

Although the option to create custom sticker packs is still under development, beta testers have been granted the ability to share entire packs with their contacts, signalling that the feature could soon see a wider release.

The feature is reportedly designed to streamline the sharing of sticker packs, making it easier for users to exchange their favourite collections. A new three-dot menu, located within the sticker picker in any chat, provides users with two options: to share the sticker pack or remove it from their library.

For first-party sticker packs created by WhatsApp, sharing will likely generate a direct link to the official sticker store. This link allows recipients to download the pack directly from the store, eliminating the need for re-uploading stickers that are already hosted online. In contrast, third-party sticker packs can be uploaded and sent directly to individual contacts or groups, offering a sharing experience for custom-made collections.

At present, the feature is available only to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. WhatsApp has also hinted at the new capability on its official X account (formerly Twitter), indicating that a broader rollout is on the horizon.

While the company has not yet confirmed an official timeline for the global launch, the advanced stage of beta testing suggests that the feature could become widely available in the near future. Users eager to access the feature early can join WhatsApp’s beta programme on the Google Play Store to explore it ahead of its general release.

