WhatsApp Beta release unveils upcoming feature for default HD media uploads: All you need to know
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature to streamline sharing high-quality media by allowing users to set default upload quality. The update aims to simplify the process and provide clear distinctions between standard and HD quality uploads.
In an effort to enhance user experience, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that could streamline the sharing of high-quality media on the messaging app. The latest beta release for Android, version 2.24.5.6, has unveiled a potential update that would allow users to set a default upload quality for their media files, eliminating the need for manual adjustments, reported WABetaInfo.