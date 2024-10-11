WhatsApp beta rolls out custom chat themes, giving users more personalisation control: Report
Meta's WhatsApp is testing custom chat themes for enhanced personalisation, offering 22 themes and colour variations for select beta users. The app also expected to improve video calls with filters and backgrounds. A broader rollout is expected in the coming weeks.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is set to roll out a new customisation feature that will allow users to personalise their conversations with custom chat themes. The feature is currently in beta testing and promises to give users more control over their messaging experience.
