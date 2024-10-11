Meta's WhatsApp is testing custom chat themes for enhanced personalisation, offering 22 themes and colour variations for select beta users. The app also expected to improve video calls with filters and backgrounds. A broader rollout is expected in the coming weeks.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is set to roll out a new customisation feature that will allow users to personalise their conversations with custom chat themes. The feature is currently in beta testing and promises to give users more control over their messaging experience.

According toWABetaInfo, the new custom chat themes feature is available for select beta users, starting with WhatsApp version 2.24.21.34 for Android and version 24.20.71 for iOS. WhatsApp users enrolled in the Google Play Beta Program will likely have access to 22 different themes, each with up to 20 colour variations. These customisations might include options to adjust both the chat background and the colour of the conversation itself.

Currently, WhatsApp only allows users to toggle between light and dark modes, but the new "Chat Theme" settings page will significantly expand personalisation options. Users will likely be able to apply a universal theme for all conversations or set individual themes for specific chats, offering a new level of flexibility. Notably, the themes will only be visible to the user who applied them, ensuring privacy for both parties.

In addition to the chat theme update, WhatsApp has also enhanced its video calling capabilities with several new features. Users can now apply filters, including options like Warm, Cool, and Dreamy, during calls, adding an element of creative expression. The app has also introduced background customisation, offering options such as cosy living room settings, beach scenes, or a simple blur for privacy.

For those concerned about video quality, a new "Touch Up" feature and a "Low Light" mode have been introduced to improve the visual experience during video calls, especially in dimly lit environments. These tools can be accessed during calls by tapping the effects icon, making it easier for users to adjust their appearance in real time.